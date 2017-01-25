Sports round-up

Motor Racing: Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn (picture) stepped back into the Formula One arena this week in the new role of managing director for motorsport. New owners Liberty Media said the burly Briton, whose Brawn team won the 2009 constructors’ and drivers’ titles, would be one of two managing directors under chief executive Chase Carey. The other, for commercial operations, is former ESPN executive Sean Bratches.

Hall of Fame: Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s list of 2017 inductees announced yesterday. Belgium’s Clijsters, bolstered by a powerful baseline game and remarkable defensive skills on court, captured 41 singles titles during her career, including four grand slam titles. Roddick, known for his fast and powerful serve, held the world number one ranking for 13 weeks and won his only grand slam title at the 2003 US Open.

Golf: A Japanese non-profit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members. The Japan Golf Council said that it had sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach proposing an alternative venue. The membership policy “is quite contrary to the spirit of the Olympic Games,” said Eiko Ohya, chairwoman of the council. The Kasumigaseki Country Club lets women play Monday through Saturday but bars them from becoming full members and from playing on Sundays.

Marathon: Britain’s Jo Pavey will run the London Marathon in April, organisers announced yesterday, with the five-time Olympian aiming to set a personal best as well as qualify for the World Championships in August. Pavey, 43, who ran the event in 2011 setting a personal best of two hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, became the first British female track athlete to compete at five Olympic Games when she ran the 10,000 metres in Rio de Janeiro last summer. “I’m always looking for a new challenge,” she said.

Rugby Union: Former Wales rugby union captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his game and be “more hungry” after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week. Warburton, who led the Wales national team a record 49 times over six years, was replaced by Jones as captain when stand-in coach Rob Howley announced his 36-man squad for the Six Nations last week. “Captaincy has never been the motivation for me. It’s been lovely while I’ve done it but I can enjoy my rugby without it,” Warburton was quoted as saying yesterday.