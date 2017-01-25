Russia could miss 2018 Paralympics
Russian athletes could still be banned from next year’s Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, according to the president of the International Paralympic Committee.
Philip Craven acted decisively to ban the entire Russian team from last summer’s Rio Games due to doping revelations, and said he cannot be sure when they will return.
Asked if Russia will have a team in Pyeongchang, Craven told the BBC: “I don’t know and I don’t think many people do.
“I’m not looking for someone to say sorry, but let’s get it fixed.”
Unlike the IOC, which left it up to individual sports federations to decide on appropriate sanctions, the IPC took a firm stance following the publication of the first McLaren report into state-sponsored doping in July.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.