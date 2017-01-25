Advert
Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 06:33

Russia could miss 2018 Paralympics

Russian athletes could still be banned from next year’s Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, according to the president of the International Paralympic Committee.

Philip Craven acted decisively to ban the entire Russian team from last summer’s Rio Games due to doping revelations, and said he cannot be sure when they will return.

Asked if Russia will have a team in Pyeongchang, Craven told the BBC: “I don’t know and I don’t think many people do.

“I’m not looking for someone to say sorry, but let’s get it fixed.”

Unlike the IOC, which left it up to individual sports federations to decide on appropriate sanctions, the IPC took a firm stance following the publication of the first McLaren report into state-sponsored doping in July.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. More to life than driving around in...

  2. Wenger charged after clash with fourth...

  3. Henderson confident ’Pool can bounce...

  4. Sampaoli sets new standards to lift Sevilla

  5. Qormi fail to close gap on the leaders...

  6. Skipper Muscat hails Wanderers’ character

  7. Sides settle for 0-0 draw

  8. Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton

  9. F1 supremo deposed at Formula One

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed