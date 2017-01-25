Kalkara SJ run halted by Mosta Horseshoe

National League leaders Kalkara St Joseph had their run of 10 straight wins coming to an end as they were beaten 5-3 by Mosta Horseshoe in their last match.

The first six games ended all square, all following the same pattern with Kalkara winning a game and Mosta replying immediately to level the scores.

The game-changer came in the seventh leg when Neville Grech edged out Emmanuel Ciantar 3-2 to give the Mosta Horseshoe side the lead for the first time, also meaning a point was also secured for the visitors.

The last game was contested between Gordon Stanmore/Mario Aquilina and Albert Scerri/Brian Abela with the latter pair coming out on top 3-1 to hand Kalkara their first defeat of the season.

Kirsten Aquilina, Gordon Stanmore and Andy Keen won their games for Kalkara with Albert Scerri, Brian Abela and Godfrey Abela and Tony Borg replying for Mosta.

In another match, Floriana Ajax cruised past Birżebbuġa Cox SC 8-0 to join Kalkara at the top of the standings on 30 points.

These two front-runners are scheduled to clash against each other on February 3.

Third-placed Mosta Horseshoe revived their title hopes after victory over Kalkara St Joseph and now they trail the joint-leaders by five points.

Standings

Floriana Ajax, Kalkara SJ 30; Mosta Horseshoe 25; Beland 13; Bormla BC 11; Gudja POs 9; Birżebbuġa Cox SC 7; Juventutis Domus 2.