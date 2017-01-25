Advert
Whisky Festival

Over 150 different types of whisky will be available for attendees to enjoy.

The Limestone Heritage in Siġġiewi will host a whisky festival this Saturday, starting at 7pm.

Over 150 different types of whisky will be available for attendees to enjoy with different food dishes on offer, matched to different whiskies. A huge bonfire will be lit to add warmth to the atmosphere and visitors may also enjoy visiting the cigar stalls on-site.

Entertainment will also be provided by three different bands, including Wallace Pipes and Drums, a Maltese group playing traditional Scottish music in full highland regimental dress.

■ Parking is available on-site and tickets may be purchased at the door. Entry includes the provision of a glass.

