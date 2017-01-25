The programme focuses on Bach’s festival cantatas from Leipzig and will be performed by the European Union Baroque Orchestra (EUBO).

The Valletta International Baroque Festival continues today with a concert at the Jesuits’ church.

A training initiative of the European Union, EUBO allows young performers of baroque music from all over the EU to gain orchestral experience as part of their career development from conservatoire study into a professional career. The success of the project under the direction of the world’s most eminent baroque musicians can be measured in the number of ex-EUBO members who now play in Europe’s leading baroque orchestras.

EUBO was founded in 1985 as a major initiative of the European Music Year to celebrate the 300th anniversaries of three great baroque musicians: Johann Sebastian Bach, Domenico Scarlatti and George Frideric Handel.

Since then, more than 500 full-time members of EUBO have given over 600 performances in 51 countries worldwide. The ensemble performs at many of Europe’s finest music festivals and concert halls, including the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Opéra-Comique in Paris, the festivals of Bachwoche Ansbach and Musikalischer Herbst and the specialist early music festivals such as those at Utrecht, York, and Ambronay. Outside of Europe, as well as touring Japan, the US and South Africa, EUBO has played in less favoured parts of the world such as Ramallah and the Gaza Strip, Botswana and Soweto.

■ Tonight’s concert is taking place at the Jesuits’ church at 7.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit http://vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt . The festival runs until January 28 and this space will carry information on daily events throughout.