Concert for 90th anniversary of band club

A vocal and instrumental concert is being held in Mdina on Friday in celebration of the 90th anniversary of the St Julian’s band club.

Being held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St Paul, the concert will make use of the on-site organ which will be played by Ronald Camilleri, accompanied by a band. The programme includes works by Rimsky-Korsakov and Mussorgsky, among others. The concert is under the direction of Etienne Spiteri, conductor of the St Julian’s band club and a composer in his own right.

This concert will also include some of his works, featuring Jessica Ellul on clarinet and tenor Charles Vincenti. Also participating in the concert as soloists are baritone Louis Andrew Cassar and harpist Esmeralda Galea Camilleri.

■ The concert is taking place on Friday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St Paul in Mdina at 8pm . Admission is free and transport is available. For more information, e-mail [email protected] or call 99824864.