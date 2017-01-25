As part of the activities of the EU presidency 2017 in Malta, the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) will be organising a collective art exhibition lasting some six weeks. The exhibition opening will be held at its premises on March 10, 2017.

This year’s thematic art exhibition investigates notions of connectivity. Visual artists based in Malta wishing to participate in this unique event are invited to submit work related to the theme of connectivity.

“We are connected as workers, citizens and consumers. From participating in the Maltese pjazza way of life to the notion of the networked-self, everyone and everything relates to everything else, as everything is connected in one way or the other,” says MSE art curator Adrian Scicluna. “Connectivity could be obvious and bold but could also be defiantly subtle. The concern in this theme is not instruments and infrastructures but acknowledging the phenomena of what networks say about us and about how connectivity has captured our life and imagination.”

■ The application for submissions to be exhibited will close on February 10, 2017. For further details on applications, terms and conditions and any updates, visit https://www.borzamalta.com.mt/article-call_to_visual_artists_2017 or contact the curator on [email protected]. Applications are also to be sent to this e-mail address.