Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 06:23

Berlin Alexanderplatz continues

Ranier Werner Fassbinder’s masterpiece continues screening tonight at the German-Maltese circle in Valletta.

This 14-part West German television mini-series was adapted from the eponymous Alfred Döblin novel, which in itself was deemed to be one of the most important and innovative works of the Weimar Republic.

Tonight’s screening is of episodes 11, 12 and 13 and has a running time of 180 minutes. Ex-convict Franz Biberkopf (Günter Lamprecht), the protagonist of the series, is still trying to find a place for himself in society. He ends up involved with an illegal gang run by Pums (Ivan Desny). In the meantime, trouble with his lover Mieze (Barbara Sukowa) leads to him inadvertently introducing her to one of Pums’ henchmen by the name of Reinhold (Gottfried John). This seals her fate as she is later strangled by this man, a man who Franz’s friend Meck (Franz Buchrieser) tries to warn him about.

■ All episodes are being screened at the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta. Tonight’s event starts at 6pm. Entrance to all screenings is free and booking is not required. For more information, visit www.germanmaltesecircle.org/berlin-alexanderplatz. The last episodes will be screened on Friday, January 27 and this space will cover the specifics on the day.

