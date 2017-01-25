Announcements

CASSOLA. On January 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA EGIZIA, née Grech Sant, widow of Louis, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Hector, John and his wife Christine and George and his wife Thérèse, her grandchildren Edward and his wife Claire, Mark and his wife Patricia, Katya, John and his wife Daniela, Anna Maria and her husband Andrew Portelli, and Alexander, her five great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 25 at 8am for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan, for their long and dedicated care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO. On January 23, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, RONALD (Ronnie), aged 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Francesca née Tavassi, his mother-in-law Elena, his sisters Elena Clara (Nelly), Mary, Clare and her husband Louis Balzan, his in-laws Teresita, Judge Albert Manchè and Massimo Tavassi, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital on Friday, January 27 at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to St Patrick’s Salesian School would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St James Capua Hospital for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On January 23, CARMEN, née Micallef, of Sliema, aged 66, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Doris, wife of Tony Camilleri, her sister Marie and her husband Raymond, her brother Frans and his wife Marianne, and all her nephews and nieces, including Grazielle, Duncan, Keith, Christian, Luke and all her other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 25 at 1pm for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

THEUMA. On January 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of St Venera, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Saviour and his wife Josette, Raymond and his wife Bernardette and Jesmond and his wife Natalina, his grandchildren Christopher, Steven and his wife Rosalie, Roderick and his girlfriend Zvetlana, Daniel and his girlfriend Rachel, Maria and her boyfriend Jake, Natasha and her boyfriend Luke, Abigail and her boyfriend Christian, his great-granddaughter Hayley Ann, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 26 at 7.45am for Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 21, at his residence in Attard, ANTHONY VELLA, B.Pharm., aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Edward, his brothers and sisters, Walter, Rosette, Mario, Margaret and Isabelle, their spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 25 at 2.30pm for the chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery where Mass will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – DORIS, 31 years ago today.

There’s a special kind of caring

That is meant for you alone

There’s a place within our hearts

That only you can own.

Betty, Maurice, Yvonne.

BLAKE. In loving memory of our dearest VINCY, a dear wife, mother and grandmother, on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG-CARDONA – NICK. Nick, we miss you every minute on every day. Always in our prayers. Your aunts and uncle, Victoria, Albert, Joanne, Simone and their spouses. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG-CARDONA – NICK. Cherished memories of our dearest cousin, today the eighth anniversary of his passing. You are always in our hearts. Fondly remembered by Adriana, Albert, Fleur, Edward, Faye, Tamsin, Suzanne and Alex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA. In loving memory of ROSEMARY who passed on to eternal life three years ago on January 25 at the age of 72. Always remembered with deepest love and gratitude for all that she gave throughout her life by her husband Harry, her children Henry and Joelle, Stephen and Dorianne, Bernadette and Stephen Hall, and Julian, her much loved grandchildren, her sister Lydia Attard Montalto and family, relatives and friends.

GRAY BANNERMAN – ALEXANDER (Sandy). In precious remembrance of a loving husband, father and grandfather who left us so suddenly 16 years ago today.

His life a treasured memory

His death a silent grief.

His family.

LICARI – JOSEPHINE. Cherished and everlasting memories of a dear and saintly mother and grandmother on the 35th anniversary of her demise. May she rest in the peace of the Lord.

MIFSUD BONNICI – KITTY, 25-1-‘83. Fond and grateful memories of a dear mother, grandmother and aunt lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. In memory of GODWIN on the sixth anniversary of his passing over to eternal life. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Still sadly missed by his wife Nadine.

RUTTER GIAPPONE – ROSE, née D’Alessandro, widow of Antoine. On the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Anthony and his wife Anne, her son-in-law Mario Rosario Bonello, her grandchildren, Nicola and her husband Malcolm Borg, Karen and her husband Matthew Gatt, Sarah and her husband Ian Critien, and Krista, and by her great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – TESSIE, née Glanville. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away 10 years ago. Always missed and never forgotten. Her husband Albert and children Patrick, Annemarie and Brian, Adrian, grandchildren Ben, Nicola, James and Justin and great-grandchildren Fred and Lucy.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TODAY:

Between 3.30am and 8am in Niġem, Karmnu, Merħba, Kuluvert, Summiena, Bastion, St Simon, Tax-Xemx u L-Qamar and Dejma streets, Fgura.

Between 7am and 11am in Ġużè Ellul and St Luke streets, Pietà.

Between 8am and noon in Ta’ Gianpula, Ta’ Trapna and Buskett streets and Tar-Ramel and San Blas areas, Żebbuġ.

Between 8.30am and 2pm in Carmelo Schembri, Tal-Wej, Mother Tereza, Dun Karm Schembri and Anton Schembri Adami streets and Il-Qalbiena Mostin Avenue, Mosta.

Between 8.30am and 2pm in Ant Schembri, Church, Tommaso Dingli, Windmill, St Dominic and Main streets, in alleys Nos 1 to 3 in Windmill Street, and in Church Square, Attard.

Between 9am and 2pm in Seamen, Salini, Fishermen and Gandoffli streets, Marsascala.