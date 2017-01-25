Overseas hit back in second half to peg back Kavallieri

Swieqi Overseas beat Kavallieri after a fine second-half showing at Marsa. Photo: Ian Stilon

Swieqi Overseas 15

Kavallieri 10

The wind did nobody any favours at Marsa on Saturday as Overseas chased down Kavallieri in the second half to clinch victory after going in for the break 10-0 down.

Overseas battled their way into Kavallieri territory only to have Edmunds each time boot the ball 50 metres downfield to frustrate their attacking game.

Gaining that territory gave Kavallieri a few attacking options.

From a quick penalty, they inched towards the line in a series of rucks and mauls and finally big man Samuel Zammit crashed over under the posts, Edmunds kicked the conversion.

Kavallieri had the edge in the scrums, giving untidy ball to scrum-half Holland for Overseas who was trying to unleash his backline. But then, Zammit was yellow carded for obstructing a quick Overseas tap penalty and he was in the sin bin for 10 minutes.

Overseas soon began to settle up front with Angel Sarres shining in set pieces.

Their backs, however, were flinging the ball around as if it was a calm day. Wayward passes and dropped catches did not allow any continuity which was frustrating their hard-working forwards.

Edmunds intercepted a loose pass and he weaved his way upfield but the danger was snuffed out when the Overseas cover defence dragged him down.

Then, just before half-time, Edmunds kicked a penalty to push Kavallieri 10-0 in front.

With the wind behind them, Overseas sensed a victory as they kicked long to start the second half. Doublesin thumped the ball skyward trying to clear his line and the fast-paced Edmunds chased and recovered to run the ball into the Overseas half, only to be forced out by three defenders as he looked to offload.

Sarres then charged towards the line. He was tackled and got up but, without releasing the ball, he reached out and scored. The referee penalised him and Kavallieri cleared their lines.

Edmunds went off injured… a big loss for Kavallieri.

Overseas attacked with several phases. They swept left with Sarres in the backline and he pushed off two tacklers to score – 10-5.

The kickers were having a torrid time, trying to convert the tries as the wind swirled around.

Kavallieri’s rush defence was putting pressure on Overseas and they were having trouble trying to break the shackles as they inched their way to the line. Finally, Pascal Holland skipped around a ruck to score in the corner, when the Kavallieri defence was stretched, to bring the scores level.

The replacements poured on in the last 20 minutes.

It was still anyone’s game but Overseas broke the deadlock with the speed of Rhys Barry as he scored out wide after some quick hands through the backs, giving the game to Overseas 15-10.

Men of the match: Angel Sarres (Overseas), Brendan Dalton (Kavallieri).

