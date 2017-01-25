Sinkhole leaves pick-up truck dangling

A massive sinkhole has swallowed parts of two gardens in the Philadelphia suburbs and left a pickup truck dangling over the edge.

The hole, which appears to be about seven metres deep, opened up at about 4am local time on Wednesday, officials in Cheltenham Township said.

A tree could be seen hanging over the hole but it also appeared to be keeping the pickup from rolling into the crater.

The hole swallowed part of the pavement and the edge of the street nearest to the two homes whose gardens are affected.

Authorities said no-one has been hurt and there was no obvious immediate cause for the sinkhole to develop.

Reporters at the scene said the two affected families have been evacuated from their homes.