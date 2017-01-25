Man bites ear off during heated Trump argument

A man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh as they argued about US President Donald Trump, police said.

The thirty-year-old victim was bitten at his apartment in the city's East Liberty area after a verbal argument turned physical. He ran to a nearby petrol station for help.

The victim believes that the agressor had been drinking prior to the attack.

It was later admitted that the attacker bit the man's ear off after being convinced that he would be deported by newly elected President Trump.

Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer was not able to say whether the victim supported Mr Trump or opposed him. The victim's ear was recovered by police in the apartment, who are now searching for the biter.