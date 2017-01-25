Australian mum welcomes big bundle of joy

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Melbourne mother Natashia Corrigan welcomed a big bundle of joy on Tuesday with the birth of her 6.06 kilogramme baby boy, Brian Junior.

According to local broadcaster Seven Network, Corrigan was told her baby would be on the heavier side and delivered Brian Junior naturally.

Local media says Brian Jnr. was born at 40 weeks and five days and could be the heaviest baby born in Victoria.