Advert
Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 10:31 by

Reuters

Australian mum welcomes big bundle of joy

Melbourne mother Natashia Corrigan welcomed a big bundle of joy on Tuesday with the birth of her 6.06 kilogramme baby boy, Brian Junior.

According to local broadcaster Seven Network, Corrigan was told her baby would be on the heavier side and delivered Brian Junior naturally.

Local media says Brian Jnr. was born at 40 weeks and five days and could be the heaviest baby born in Victoria.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mother in the US tapes toddler to the...

  2. Spot the Donald Trump lookalike as...

  3. Zoo urges people to catch deadly spiders...

  4. University rolls out pee-cycling project...

  5. Australian mum welcomes big bundle of joy

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed