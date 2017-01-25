Young mother uses false document in bid to reunite with husband, children

A young Syrian mother who yesterday landed at the Malta International Airport on a flight from Catania with a valid passport but with a false Swedish residence card was handed a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty before a magistrate's court.

Nineteen-year old Yasmin Assaf explained in court that she was desperately seeking to enter Malta in a bid to be reunited with her husband and two daughters aged, six months and two years, who are currently residing here.

The court heard how the accused's family had been torn apart when her husband and children had fled Syria and sought refuge in Malta. Knowing that it would be very difficult for her as a Syrian national to obtain a visa, the accused had little option but to resort to a false document.

The court, presided by magistrate Gabriella Vella, heard the prosecution explain that the accused intended to seek asylum in Malta.

Although the woman pleaded guilty, the prosecution pointed out that she had fully cooperated with the authorities. Moreover, given her difficult personal circumstances the prosecution believed that an effective jail term would not be opportune, a submission that was fully supported by the defence.

The court condemned the woman to a six-month jail term suspended for one year.

Inspector Victor Aquilina prosecuted. Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.