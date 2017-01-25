Advert
Young man injured when car crashes into electricity pole

He had to be assisted out of the wreckage by members of the CPD

A 19-year-old man from Birżebbuġa was grievously injured last night after the car he was driving crashed into an electricity pole.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imdina, Qormi at 10.45pm.

The car overturned as a result of the accident and the young man had to be taken out of the wreckage by members of the Civil Protection Department.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

