Advert
Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 11:57

Young man injured in accident

Car overturns and lands of its roof

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

A 20-year-old man from Valletta was injured this morning when the car he was driving overturned after crashing into another car.

His condition is not yet known but his injuries do not appear to be serious.

The accident happened in St John Street, Valletta, corner with Old Mint Street at around 11.30am.

Eyewitnesses said the car that was coming down St John Street overturned three times before landing on its roof.

The driver of the other car, that was driving in Old Mint Street, was not injured but was suffering from shock.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Maltese trucker dies in Italian motorway...

  2. General election will be held around...

  3. Libya bans Maltese firms for ‘smuggling...

  4. Police unsure of real identity of man...

  5. Accused woman had filmed alleged victims...

  6. Alfred Mifsud's former partner testifies...

  7. Traffic is costing Malta €200 million a...

  8. Valletta council can’t pay for capital...

  9. Valletta residents' 'nightmare' as roads...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed