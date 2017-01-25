Young man injured in accident

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

A 20-year-old man from Valletta was injured this morning when the car he was driving overturned after crashing into another car.

His condition is not yet known but his injuries do not appear to be serious.

The accident happened in St John Street, Valletta, corner with Old Mint Street at around 11.30am.

Eyewitnesses said the car that was coming down St John Street overturned three times before landing on its roof.

The driver of the other car, that was driving in Old Mint Street, was not injured but was suffering from shock.