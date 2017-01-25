Advert
Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 07:15

Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Air Malta was forced to wet lease aircraft on 14 occasions over the busy Christmas period, as its own fleet could not meet the demand. In another story it says official figures show 175 women underwent in vitro fertilisation treatment at Mater Dei Hospital last year, with the youngest being 26.

The Malta Independent says discussions between PN leader Simon Busuttil and Marlene Farrugia, the head of the Democratic Party, on the possibility of forming a coalition against Labour have been fruitful but it was still too early to draw conclusions.

MaltaToday says the headmaster of a national sports school has defended a graphic PSC abortion lesson given by a pro-lifer.

L-Orizzont says a new project is expected to produce seven million cubic metres of high quality water for use by the agriculture and industry sectors as from this year.

In-Nazzjon says a Maltese trucker died yesterday in an accident in Italy.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Woman stabbed in her home, teenage son...

  2. Maltese trucker dies in Italian motorway...

  3. PN publishes Vassallo loan repayment cheque

  4. Libya bans Maltese firms for ‘smuggling...

  5. ‘Million dollar dog’ bred here in Malta

  6. General election will be held around...

  7. Police unsure of real identity of man...

  8. 'Friends don't punish friends', UK...

  9. Accused woman had filmed alleged victims...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed