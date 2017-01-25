Advert
Simon Busuttil meets Antonio Tajani, new president of the European Parliament

'A very good friend of Malta'

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil today met the new President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, in Brussels.

Mr Tajani, who hails for the European Peoples' Party, the PN's political family, was elected to the EP Presidency last week.

In a statement after the meeting, Dr Busuttil said it was an honour to meet Mr Tajani, a long-time friend of the Nationalist Party and a very good friend of Malta, having visited Malta several times.

"He knows Malta very well and he also knows very well what is happening in Malta. I was glad to be among the first EPP party leaders to visit him and to wish him well in his new role.” 

Dr Busuttil was accompanied by the head of the Maltese Delegation in the EPP Group, David Casa.

