PM warns of rental market regulation if market 'does not work'

The government will consider regulating the rental market if it finds that the market is not working as it should, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said when speaking in a One TV interview this evening.

He explained that the government had substantially raised the subsidy given to tenants and taxes for landlords had been reduced. The government wanted to ensure that this eased pressures caused by rising rents.

What was important, he said, was that landlords did not increase rents such that they ended up taking the subsidy meant for tenants.

If the market did not work as it should, the government would discuss the issue with a view to regulation, Dr Muscat said.

The prime minister reiterated a promise made in the Budget that rents of social housing would be rolled back to what they were in 2010 and tenants would receive a refund of the balance.

Earlier in the evening, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil told a Net TV interviewer that under Dr Muscat, housing had become a serious social problem.

He said that in four years the Labour government had not built a single house for social housing and it had raised social housing rents. A Nationalist government, he said, would reverse those increases.

Dr Busuttil also expressed his concerns about rising rents for people who do not live in social housing tenements, saying people with low incomes or households with a single income could not keep up.