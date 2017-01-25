No bail for man who came to Malta with false Italian passport

An Eritrean residing in Syracuse was denied bail after pleading not guilty to having travelled to Malta with a false Italian passport last Monday on a flight from Catania.

Addis Tekly, 30, was arrested at the Malta International Airport after police were alerted by airport officials that an African national had been stopped at passport control checkpoint.

The prosecution explained that since the closure of national borders and the temporary suspension of the Schengen Agreement, passport checks were yielding many such cases of irregular travellers.

During his statement to the police, the accused alleged that he had paid for the passport and insisted that he was not aware that it was false, the court was told. However, the prosecution remarked that no names were mentioned by the accused.

Noting the accused's not guilty plea, the court presided by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, remanded him in custody since no request for bail was made. Since the accused had no ties with Malta, no job and no residence permit, he did not qualify for bail.

Inspector Darren Buhagiar prosecuted. Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid.