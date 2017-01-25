New anti-money laundering chief to be announced shortly - Edward Scicluna
FIAU has been without a director since Manfred Galdes resigned last August
A new director for Malta's Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit has been identified and the appointment will be soon be revealed, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said this morning.
The unnamed "highly qualified and experienced" individual will assume the role vacated by Manfred Galdes, who resigned the position last August.
Mr Galdes subsequently went on to take up a position at a private firm, leading its anti-money laundering arm.
Prof. Scicluna revealed that the FIAU had finally found a candidate to replace Mr Galdes during an appearance before the European Parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs.
