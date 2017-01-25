MUT demands compensation as acquittal of LSA is confirmed

The Malta Union of Teachers has called for compensation for a Gozitan LSA who was acquitted once more today of having sexually abused an 11-year-old girl who has learning disabilities.

The union welcomed the decision by the appeals court confirming the acquittal of Karen Mercieca.

A lower court had issued a not guilty verdict in November 2015 after finding that the girl's testimony was highly inconsistent.

The MUT called for the LSA's immediate reintegration into the service and compensation for lost income over the last five years.

"As the MUT stated when the original sentence was published, it is hoped that this will be an opportunity for everyone to learn from this experience so as not to repeat itself to the detriment of other educators," the union said.