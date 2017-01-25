Advert
Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 13:13 by

Edwina Brincat

Minor sought to flush false documents down airport toilets

'Will they send me to Italy or will I stay here'

The only thing an Eritrean minor whose attempt to seek asylum in Malta was thwarted when he was arrested and charged with having attempted to enter the island with false documents said was "will they send me to Italy or will I stay here?"

The 17-year-old African national, who was residing in Milan, pleaded guilty to having sought to enter Malta with the forged documents which, after landing on a flight from Barcelona, he sought to destroy by flushing them down the airport toilets.

The prosecution told the court that last Monday, the police were informed of the case and after arresting the wrongdoer, retrieved the incriminating documents from the airport toilets.

In his statement to the police, the teenager admitted that he had bought the documents for €700 and travelled from Italy to Spain in order to reach his final destination, Malta.

The court, presided by magistrate Gabriella Vella, noted that the young offender had cooperated with the authorities, recounting to the police his story since leaving Africa. The prosecution noted that the police still had to verify the personal data of the accused.

The court condemned the accused to a four-month jail term suspended for one year and told his Eritrean interpreter to explain to the teen the implications of such a sentence.

Inspector Darren Buhagiar prosecuted. Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid.

