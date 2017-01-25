Konrad Mizzi to face MEPs this afternoon as Energy Council chairman

Panama Papers-tainted minister Konrad Mizzi will face an MEPs' grilling this afternoon as he explains Malta's energy sector priorities for its presidency of the EU Council.

Dr Mizzi was made the chair of the EU's energy council earlier this month, with the Office of the Prime Minister defending the controversial decision by saying he was the "best positioned" person for the job.

The appointment reinforces claims that Dr Mizzi, who is ostensibly a minister without portfolio, remains Malta's de facto Energy Minister.

It will be Dr Mizzi's first appearance before MEPs since it was revealed that he had secretly opened a company in Panama. A European Parliament committee set up to investigate the Panama Papers will visit Malta on February 20, and its chair Werner Langen has said that Dr Mizzi is certain to be on a list of politicians summoned to explain their involvement in the tax haven scandal.

Following a brief statement explaining Malta's energy plans for the EU, Dr Mizzi will face questions from MEPs who sit on the European Parliament's committee on industry, research and energy (ITRE).

The Maltese government has said that it will continue working towards completing the EU's Internal Energy Market and seek to strengthen the security of energy supply for EU citizens.

The government is also keen to review an energy efficiency package aimed at reducing energy consumption in residential buildings and industry.

Dr Mizzi's presentation will come right after a similar presentations by his cabinet colleagues Chris Agius, Emmanuel Mallia and Chris Cardona. The three men have also been appointed council chairs by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, tasked with leading research, telecoms and industrial and SME policy respectively.

We will be live blogging Dr Mizzi's ITRE committee hearing. He is expected to take the floor at around 4.30pm.