Jason Azzopardi calls in the police after 'attempt at intimidation'

Shadow minister Jason Azzopardi said today that he called in the police after One TV journalists turned up outside his legal office this afternoon in an attempt to ‘intimidate’ him

Dr Azzopardi said that what happened today was part of hate attacks against him planned in Castille.

He said no intimidation by the ‘corrupt clique in Castille’ would stop him and his colleagues from revealing corruption.

He said he expected the police to do their duty and stop this intimidation by the PL media.

Dr Azzopardi and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici are currently locked in controversy over the transfer of government land to the Vassallo Group before the last general election.

In a reaction, the Labour Party said Dr Azzopardi was showing that he was with his back to the wall.

It noted that he had not sued Zaren Vassallo, who had said that he was told by the Lands Department, after meeting the minister, that a compromise could be reached on the property transfer.