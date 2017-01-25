Advert
Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 10:07

German newspaper names Malta as one of the top places to visit this year

'An island of culture... a stronghold of civilisation'

Malta has been named as one of the top places to visit this year by Welt am Sonntag, one of Germany's biggest newspapers.

The Malta Tourism Authority said the newspaper listed 12 countries which should be visited this year and placed Malta second, behind Montenegro.

Malta is described as an ‘island of culture’ and a ‘a stronghold of civilisation’.

The author says that “the island’s cultural heritage is not the only reason why Malta is worth a trip. The Mediterranean island is ideal for a short break or weekend trip, boasting small yet amazing boutique hotels and luring an international audience with cool music events”.

Welt am Sonntag is published every Sunday and has a circulation of more than 550,000.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Maltese trucker dies in Italian motorway...

  2. PN publishes Vassallo loan repayment cheque

  3. General election will be held around...

  4. Libya bans Maltese firms for ‘smuggling...

  5. Police unsure of real identity of man...

  6. Accused woman had filmed alleged victims...

  7. Alfred Mifsud's former partner testifies...

  8. 'Friends don't punish friends', UK...

  9. Traffic is costing Malta €200 million a...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed