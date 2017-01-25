German newspaper names Malta as one of the top places to visit this year

Malta has been named as one of the top places to visit this year by Welt am Sonntag, one of Germany's biggest newspapers.

The Malta Tourism Authority said the newspaper listed 12 countries which should be visited this year and placed Malta second, behind Montenegro.

Malta is described as an ‘island of culture’ and a ‘a stronghold of civilisation’.

The author says that “the island’s cultural heritage is not the only reason why Malta is worth a trip. The Mediterranean island is ideal for a short break or weekend trip, boasting small yet amazing boutique hotels and luring an international audience with cool music events”.

Welt am Sonntag is published every Sunday and has a circulation of more than 550,000.