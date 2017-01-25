Fewer people registering for work

There were 2,912 people registering for work in December, down from 4,615 in the same month a year earlier.

The National Office of Statistics said that according to Jobsplus, registrants for work decreased irrespective of how long they had been registering. The largest decrease was recorded among persons who had been registering for over one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work also decreased by 44 to 354. Males accounted for 77.1 per cent of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males on the unemployment register sought occupations as craft and related trades workers (17.9 per cent) whereas the largest share of females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 35.1 per cent.

The registered unemployment rate in June 2016 stood at 1.9 per cent of the labour supply, (excluding part-time employment), and varied from 2.2 per cent among men to 1.4 per cent among women.