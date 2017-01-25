Edward Scicluna discusses economic priorities with MEPs

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna will face the European Parliament's economic committee this morning as he lays out Malta's policy priorities for its six-month presidency of the EU Council.

Prof. Scicluna will first present the Maltese agenda and then field questions from MEPs who sit on the parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

Although MEPs and the European Commission are both pushing to crack down on tax avoidance strategies, Malta - which resists EU attempts to harmonise taxation - has said that it has other priorities for its Presidency period.

Among these are extending the European Fund for Strategic Investment to help mobilise private investment and better focusing EU legislation towards addressing challenges faced by SMEs.

The EU's ECOFIN Council has agreed to extend the strategic investment fund to the end of 2020 and increase it to €500 billion, and Prof. Scicluna said late last year that Malta was keen to conclude discussions with the European Parliament in this regard during its presidency.

Other economic issues Malta will work on during its presidency period include:

Registering further progress towards the creation of a Capital Markets Union;

Concluding talks on amendments to an anti-money laundering directive which will increase transparency in financial transactions;

Wrapping up talks with the European Parliament about a European venture capital fund;

Progress on talks to amend banking union legislation, including tweaks to banks' capital requirements and their recovery and resolution rules.

The meeting will begin at 9am, with Prof. Scicluna expected to speak at around 9.30am.