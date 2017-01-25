Lord Chris Patten, former governor of Hong Kong and chairman of the BBC and, presently, chancellor of Oxford University, speaking at a conference organised by the Blackfriars in Oxford on truth telling and politics and reported in The Tablet (December 16) said:

“People do not care much for the truth anymore. Truthiness means that it must be true because I have said it. Thus, when challenged as economising with the truth, people respond: who believes experts nowadays.”

Does not the above statement reflect what is happening in the local scene?