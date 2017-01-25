Road repairs
In my letter ‘Road to damage’ (November 16, 2016), I had complained about the state of Taflija Road, in Xewkija. A couple of days later I saw several government workers do some work on the numerous big holes in the road. I thought that, at long last, it was going to be resurfaced. I was mistaken.
Barriers were set up weeks ago on the most dangerous side of the road, as seen in the picture above, and left there.
I am again writing to in the hope that those responsible to repair this road will do so.
