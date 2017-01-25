Baroque musical chairs
A wonderful midday concert was held on January 15 at the atmospheric and historic Bibliotheca (the National Library).
Four of J.S. Bach’s refined ‘French suites’ were performed with nuanced subtlety by harpsichordist John Irving. His ‘bridging’ of the changes of key between the suites - by means of improvised modulation - was very effective.
But a pity...
Our tickets were examined (by two ushers) with great suspicion. There was, after all, a barcode available for instant checking. Not that welcoming.
We were seated on the ordinary seats (fine) and only later were we invited ‘telepathically’ to join a haphazard scrum to the (unsold?) premium seats. Often, the ‘last come’ were in effect the ‘first served’. A bit naff.
A small niggle. And, anyway, Bach and the Bibliotheca triumphed.
