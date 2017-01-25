Sporting briefs

Brown: Celtic captain Scott Brown said he has held talks over a possible testimonial as he prepares to make his 400th appearance for the club. Brown, who is in his 10th season at Parkhead, will reach the milestone if he plays against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier tonight. The 31-year-old is under contract until 2018 and he has held talks with chief executive Peter Lawwell over an event to mark his long service.

Charged: QPR and Fulham have both been charged with two counts of failing to control their players by the English FA following Saturday’s west London derby at Loftus Road. Hoops coach Marc Bircham and Fulham’s manager of first-team medical and sports science Marco Cesarini have been charged with improper conduct. Tempers boiled over towards the end of the 1-1 draw with both teams’ management staff involved in a melee.

Biglia: Lazio captain Lucas Biglia is still engaged in talks with the Serie A club over a new contract. Reports said negotiations were not progressing well with the club not ready to pay more than €3m per season while the player’s agent is requesting €3.5m annually. Biglia’s current contract expires in June 2018.



Sheridan: New Notts County owner Alan Hardy has revealed that manager John Sheridan was sacked for gross misconduct following his expletive-laden rant at match officials. Last week, an English FA document was made public for the first time detailing the foul and abusive comments made by Sheridan towards referee Eddie Ilderton and fourth official Matthew Donohue during a 2-0 defeat to Wycombe on Dec. 10. The tirade of abuse led to Sheridan receiving a five-match ban.

Sims: Josh Sims has signed a new contract at Southampton which ties the academy graduate to St Mary’s until 2020. The 19-year-old has played eight times for the Saints this season. Sims, who has also represented England at U-18 level, made an instant impact as he set up Charlie Austin to score the only goal of the game in a victory over Everton in November.

Futsal: Euro qualifiers – England vs Malta 6-1.