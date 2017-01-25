Schembri turns down an offer from Brazil club

Andre Schembri will continue the season with Portuguese side Boavista after turning down an opportunity to play for a top-flight club in Brazil.

The Malta striker is having a very positive first season with Primeira Liga side Boavista and established himself as a regular starter in Miguel Leal’s squad.

Schembri, 30, has caught the eye with a couple of excellent performances since the turn of the year, particularly in the 1-0 home win over Vitoria Setubal, where he won a decisive penalty, and the thrilling 3-3 draw at Benfica where he was also among the scorers.

His progress did not go unnoticed and Schembri confirmed with Times of Malta yesterday that a South American club were seeking his signature in this transfer window.

“I was notified by my agent that there was interest from a top division side in Brazil,” Schembri said.

“I was really humbled to received such an offer but at the moment I am not willing to leave Boavista. I still have a year-and-a-half contract left and I’m enjoying my time here in Portugal so I decided to stay put.”

Last weekend, Schembri was again in action, helping Boavista to bag a second win in three matches after beating Arouca 2-1 away.

The three points kept Boavista ninth in the standings on 24 points and still with an outside chance of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League as they currently trail fifth-placed Vitoria Guima-raes by 10 points.