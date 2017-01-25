Schembri turns down an offer from Brazil club
Andre Schembri will continue the season with Portuguese side Boavista after turning down an opportunity to play for a top-flight club in Brazil.
The Malta striker is having a very positive first season with Primeira Liga side Boavista and established himself as a regular starter in Miguel Leal’s squad.
Schembri, 30, has caught the eye with a couple of excellent performances since the turn of the year, particularly in the 1-0 home win over Vitoria Setubal, where he won a decisive penalty, and the thrilling 3-3 draw at Benfica where he was also among the scorers.
His progress did not go unnoticed and Schembri confirmed with Times of Malta yesterday that a South American club were seeking his signature in this transfer window.
“I was notified by my agent that there was interest from a top division side in Brazil,” Schembri said.
“I was really humbled to received such an offer but at the moment I am not willing to leave Boavista. I still have a year-and-a-half contract left and I’m enjoying my time here in Portugal so I decided to stay put.”
Last weekend, Schembri was again in action, helping Boavista to bag a second win in three matches after beating Arouca 2-1 away.
The three points kept Boavista ninth in the standings on 24 points and still with an outside chance of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League as they currently trail fifth-placed Vitoria Guima-raes by 10 points.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.