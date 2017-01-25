Puel may opt for young defender Stephens

Liverpool’s Divock Origi is challenged by Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand (right) and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.

Southampton boss Claude Puel is confident youngster Jack Stephens can fill in for Virgil van Dijk if the Dutchman is unable to shake off an ankle injury ahead of their League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool today.

The England U-21 international replaced Van Dijk during the second half of their 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday which was only the centre-back’s sixth appearance for the Saints in all competitions.

Puel’s side face the daunting task of travelling to Merseyside this evening as they look to preserve their 1-0 lead from the first leg.

For much of the season, Puel has stuck with his rotational policy but the possibility of missing a key player like Van Dijk does not worry the boss as he believes the occasion will not concern Stephens, despite his lack of experience.

When asked if the second leg at Anfield would be a good experience for Stephens, the Saints boss said: “If he has to play this game, I think he will play with good spirit and he’s a good player.

“He is an England U-21 international and he knows about these important games. He has the quality and I have full confidence with Jack. He’s a good defender, he’s intelligent, he can anticipate the action. Very good technically.”

Today’s contest could see Southampton reach their first major final since 2003 but Puel’s opposite number Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for an instant response from his side after their Premier League winless streak extended to three games with a 3-2 home defeat against Swansea City.

Many have questioned if the Saints can handle the rousing atmosphere at one of world’s football most iconic stadiums but Puel insists his previous experience at Anfield, with Lyon in 2009, will help him prepare Southampton for a game of this magnitude.

“Of course, it is special to play at Liverpool but I think it will be an exciting game,” Puel said.

“We are not afraid about this. For me, it is the same. I played one game there. It was a good memory. It was with Lyon (in 2009) we played in the Champions League and won.

“We will see the result. We are not the favourites, it is the second leg away against a great team with great players but it is a positive because the pressure is on them not us.”

Programme

Today: 21.00 Liverpool vs Southampton.

Tomorrow: 20.45 Hull vs Man. United.