Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 07:34

Palermo coach Corini steps down – reports

Eugenio Corini, Palermo’s third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported yesterday.

Palermo, 19th in Serie A after losing 1-0 at home to Inter on Sunday, have spent most of the season in the relegation zone having lost 15 out of 21 games.

“This is a decision that I’ve made with a clear conscience which pains me but which seemed the best and most logical one at the moment,” Corini said.

Palermo travel to third-placed Napoli on Sunday.

