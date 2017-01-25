Palermo coach Corini steps down – reports
Eugenio Corini, Palermo’s third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported yesterday.
Palermo, 19th in Serie A after losing 1-0 at home to Inter on Sunday, have spent most of the season in the relegation zone having lost 15 out of 21 games.
“This is a decision that I’ve made with a clear conscience which pains me but which seemed the best and most logical one at the moment,” Corini said.
Palermo travel to third-placed Napoli on Sunday.
