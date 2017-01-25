Malta U-21 right-back Beerman promoted to Rangers first team

Myles Beerman during a Reserves League match for Scottish side Glasgow Rangers.

Myles Beerman has been promoted to train with the Glasgow Rangers first-team squad ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premier League clash with Motherwell.

The 17-year-old right-back has been a regular member in the Gers’ Under-20 side this season following his move from Manchester City last September.

“I’m really pleased to have been called up to train with the Rangers first team,” Beerman said.

“Since joining the club at the end of last summer I have been enjoying my football a lot and I managed to secure a regular place in the Rangers Under-20 team.

“This is not the first time that I was asked to train with the first team. Before Christmas I joined Mark Warburton’s squad and I think the experience was very useful.

“Now that I have been called up again I’ll have to keep working hard at the training pitch and progress up the ladder so I can get more chances like this with the senior squad.”

Yesterday, Rangers defender Danny Wilson, who had missed almost two months of action with a torn thigh muscle earlier this term, was back to the treatment room following a calf complaint.

The 25-year-old sat out Saturday’s dramatic come-from-behind win over Motherwell at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup.

Beerman, meanwhile, will continue with his duties for the Rangers Under-20 side.

This evening the Malta U-21 international is due to join his team-mates for the match against Inverness in the Scottish Reserves League.