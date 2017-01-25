Football news

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said yesterday.

The Chelsea full-back, on loan this season to Schalke 04, flew to London for initial examinations and then on to Germany after suffering the injury during Ghana’s opening game at the Africa Cup finals in Gabon.

He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and damaged the inner and outer meniscus. Coach Avram Grant blamed the poor surface at Port Gentil for the injury.

Gibson rejects £50m offer for Boro stake

Steve Gibson has no intention of selling Middlesbrough after rejecting a £50m offer for a stake in the club.

PA Sport reported that Gibson, who steered Boro back from the brink of financial ruin in 1986, is not interested either in a full sale or a partnership, but is open to new commercial avenues.

Sources on Teesside have confirmed that the owner and consultant Peter Kenyon met Chinese businessman Chien Lee, whose OGC Nice Investment Group Ltd owns French club Nice, and associates in October.

Subsequently, a £50m offer was made for a 50 per cent stake in the club, although it was swiftly rejected.

Groundsman fired after postponement

Southend have described the decision to sack groundsman Ken Hare after Saturday’s League One game against Bolton was postponed because of a frozen pitch as “a disappointment”.

Hare has been at Roots Hall for 27 years with the last postponement coming four years ago.

The fixture between two promotion-chasing clubs was one of four English Football League games called off that day because of the cold weather.

In a statement Southend said: “People generally lose their position as a result of not doing their job. The necessary decision surrounding Mr Hare was a disappointment and of course not taken lightly.”

United open doors to more disabled fans

Manchester United are moving 2,600 fans in order to create 300 new positions for disabled supporters at Old Trafford.

Following consultation with the Equality and Human Rights Commission and Manchester United Disabled Supporters’ Association, the club yesterday announced changes in line with the Accessible Stadia guide.

The structural alterations will be complete in August 2017 and affect 2,600 season ticket holders, with the relocation of those affected phased over three years.

The changes will see the overall capacity of Old Trafford reduced to around 73,300.

Sunderland sign Lescott short-term

Joleon Lescott has become Sunderland’s newest recruit after manager David Moyes once again turned to one of his Everton old boys.

The 34-year-old central defender has been training with the Black Cats in recent days following his release by Greek side AEK Athens in November and has now followed Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar to the Stadium of Light after signing a contract until the end of the season.

A statement read: “Joleon Lescott has joined Sunderland on a short-term contract. He has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.”

Algeria coach quits

Algeria’s George Leekens became the first coaching casualty of the African Nations Cup in Gabon, resigning yesterday after his team were eliminated.

“Given the pressure exerted on the federation and the national team, I prefer to stop my contract. For the good of all, I prefer to leave even if I do it with a sore heart while wishing all the success in the world to the national team,” he said in a statement.

Algeria failed to win a Group A game, finishing with a 2-2 draw against Senegal on Monday to earn their second point in three matches.

It was the second spell in charge of the team for the 67-year-old, who has also coached Belgium and Tunisia.

Yaya Toure keen on Man. City stay

Yaya Toure wants to stay at Manchester City despite big-money interest from China.

The midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has received lucrative app-roaches from clubs in the Chinese Super League.

Some reports have claimed Toure could earn up to £500,000 per week by moving but the 33-year-old insists he is not motivated by money and is keen to stay in the Premier League.

He said: “Yes that’s my idea. I always say that if I went to China I would end up feeling angry.

“Do you play because you love football, or do you play because you want to make money? Me, I just want to play football because I enjoy it, I love playing… I want to carry on in that way.”