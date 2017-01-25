MSE Share Index surpasses the 4,700 mark

The MSE Share Index climbed 0.70% today to a fresh near nine-year high of 4,720.178 points as the gains in five equities (including four large cap companies) outweighed the declines in MIA and RS2. Furthermore, trading volumes surged to €0.62 million – the highest level year-to-date.

Fifteen deals totalling 66,209 shares pushed the equity of HSBC Bank Malta plc 1.0% higher to a new near three-year high of €2.00. The bank is expected to reveal its 2016 annual results on 21 February 2017.

The directors will also consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended during the Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 April 2017.

Within the same sector, Bank of Valletta plc erased most of yesterday’s drop as it recaptured the €2.18 level (+0.5%) across 27,480 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc jumped 4.8% to the €0.65 level on heightened activity totalling 63,764 shares.

GO plc moved to a fresh eight-month high of €3.38 (+0.9%) after recovering from an intra-day low of €3.30 (-1.5%). A total of 5,000 shares changed hands.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc advanced by a minimal 0.1% to regain its all-time high of €7.30 across 8,166 shares.

In contrast, Malta International Airport plc slipped back to the €4.05 level (-0.7%) on volumes totalling 32,850 shares. The airport operator is expected to publish its 2016 financial results on 22 February 2017. The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a final dividend.

A single deal of just 6,000 shares pulled the equity of RS2 Software plc marginally lower to the €1.799 level. Last Friday, RS2 revealed that it has concluded three major agreements for its managed services arm – RS2 Smart Processing Ltd. The announcement noted that the benefits of these agreements will materialize in the latter part of 2017.

Meanwhile, Medserv plc maintained the €1.60 level after hitting an intra-day low of €1.58 (-1.3%). A total of 78,000 shares traded.

In the property segment, both MIDI plc (44,250 shares) and Malta Properties Company plc (49,425 shares) closed the day flat at €0.33 and €0.54 respectively.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index suffered the sharpest drop in nearly three weeks as it lost 0.42% to a fresh fourteen-month low of 1,130.184 points. Euro zone sovereign yields advanced today (bonds prices fell) as the first decisions of the newly-elected US President Mr Donald Trump seem to reflect his firmness towards pursuing his electoral policies which also include considerable infrastructural spending and fiscal incentives.

These measures which may lead to higher inflation and, as a result, higher interest rates in the US. Indeed, the benchmark 10-year German Bund yield hit a twelve-month high of 0.454% today from 0.386% yesterday. On the economic front, the result of a fresh survey among German businesses showed that sentiment unexpectedly dropped in January,

largely reflecting worries among exporters that Mr Trump’s protectionist policies may hurt German businesses.

www.rizzofarrugia.com