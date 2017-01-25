Dermot O’Leary ‘hugely flattered’ after being asked to host the Brits

TV presenter Dermot O'Leary has said he is "hugely flattered" to have been asked to front the Brits.

The 43-year-old could host the music awards show after Michael Buble, whose three-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with cancer, pulled out.

The star, who is also hosting Wednesday night's National Television Awards, told The Sun it would be a "tough gig".

"Obviously it's hugely flattering to be asked," said The X Factor presenter.

"I'd much rather be asked in different circumstances, though. We should not forget in all of this that a little boy is really ill and his dad's got to take some time off to look after him.

"I'm not saying that in a schmaltzy way, it's obviously very important. That said though, it's a really tough gig and it's a huge gig to be asked to do."

O'Leary said he will be focusing on the National Television Awards - when he will open the show with Sir Tom Jones - before he considers the request to host next month's Brits.