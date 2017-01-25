Amber signed by Universal Talent Group

Amber, Malta’s representative in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, has been signed by Universal Talent Group under an exclusive mangement agreement.

Besides reprenting Malta in the Eurovision, Amber has also performed at MTV Europe and had the opportunity to duet with tenor Joseph Calleja, Gigi d’Alessio and Ronan Keating.

She described the signing as a new beginning.

“Having such a great management company taking care of my career, which is not only highly recognised but also fully dedicated towards its artists, is a dream come true.

“I have felt part of their family since day one. I am super excited for what lies ahead and I am sure that my time with universal talent group is going to be fun, productive and fruitful.”

Phil Collum, management and promotions director for Universal Talent Group, welcomed Amber and said the company was excited to assist the recording artist in the next stages of her career.

“One of the things we are passionate about here is working with talent that carves the future of music, and with Amber’s outstanding vocals and friendly persona she is sure to be a name that everyone is mentioning.”