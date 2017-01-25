You could be my unintended . . .

Mikhail Basmadjian and Stephen Mintoff (left) explore where pain and pleasure intersect. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Unifaun’s next theatrical production, being staged at St James Cavalier next month, is a no-holds-barred play which evolves around four characters

Unifaun Theatre Productions have been leading the way in revolutionising local theatre since their inception in 2005.

Under the artistic direction of founder Adrian Buckle, they have introduced local audiences to such contemporary playwrights as Edward Bond, Philip Ridley, Mark Ravenhill, Anthony Neilson and Sarah Kane. They are responsible for the anti-censorship laws of the country and are recognised for their efforts to bring new and exciting theatre to our shores. They also commissioned Bond, arguably the greatest living playwright, to write a new play for Malta, thus propelling Malta to the centre of the theatre world’s attention.

So what next for this maverick company?

Buckle will be using his experience as artistic director to write the company’s next play, which will be titled Unintended and will be staged at St James Cavalier’s Spazju Kreattiv Theatre in February.

About his transition from artistic director to playwright, Buckle said: “I regard myself as one of the best read people in contemporary British drama. I think that after over 11 years of direction, I can distinguish what makes a good script and what doesn’t.

“Over the last few years, I have had this urge to become more involved in the creative side of the company; I want to create. I feel an urge to create,” he said.

Unintended is an original, no-holds-barred-play which revolves around four characters.

Taboos are broken, and harsh brutality ensues

Jamie, who is in love with Lily-Anne, has arrived at her house in preparation to take her to the prom. Lily-Anne, a confident and cocky girl, teases him but then proceeds to reassure him of her interest in him. Meanwhile, Lily-Anne’s parents, Martin and Diana, arrive and Lily-Anne goes to change…

What follows is Jamie’s, or any prospective boyfriend’s worst nightmare. Taboos are broken, and harsh brutality ensues.

The play will be directed by Stephen Oliver and will feature longtime Unifaun collaborator Mikhail Basmadjian in the cast, together with Stephen Mintoff, Mariele Zammit and Joyia Fitch.

“I think we have put together a wonderful team,” Buckle opines.

“I have been meaning to work with Stephen Oliver for a long time and the cast is just fabulous. Basmadjian we all know – he is one of the best actors this country has ever seen! Stephen Mintoff and Mariele Zammit are two very promising actors who we will be seeing a lot of in the future. Fitch joins us from London. She has had stints with many British dramas, such as EastEnders and her pedigree is unquestionable,” adds Buckle.

“Then we have Romualdo Moretti and Anthony Catania designing the production. Moretti is an experienced set designer who has designed most of Unifaun’s shows whereas I regard Catania as one of the most talented and creative artists on this island.”

So what are we to expect from this play?

“This is a return to form for Unifaun,” comments Buckle.

“We are producing a drama that pushes the envelope and that will create discussion.” A look at the poster suggests that this is exactly the case. A warning is issued that the play will feature nudity and scenes of a sexual nature.

“The scenes are not gratuitous,” Buckle asserts. “They are there to drive a point, to enable the drama. Anything less would be pornography,” he concludes.

■ Unintended runs at St James Cavalier, as part of the Spazju Kreattiv Programme on February 4, 5, 9-12, 16-19 at 8pm every day.

Tickets can be reserved on www.kreattivita.org/en/event/unintended or by calling 2122 3216.

The production is certified 18+.