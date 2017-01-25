Advert
Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 06:51

Key nominations for the 2017 Oscars

Casey Affleck, C.J. Wilson, Lucas Hedges, and Jami Tennille in Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Casey Affleck, C.J. Wilson, Lucas Hedges, and Jami Tennille in Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Nominations were announced yesterday for the 2017 Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land (2016)Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land (2016)

The Oscars will be handed out at a February 26 ceremony in Hollywood hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories;

Best Picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight

Best Actor
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Denzel Washington, Fences
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge (2016)Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ewan McGregor snubs Piers Morgan over...

  2. 'Allo 'Allo star Gorden Kaye dies at 75

  3. When a romantic date goes bad... really bad

  4. 'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations...

  5. Can Hacksaw Ridge redeem Mel Gibson?

  6. Bruce Springsteen says ‘new resistance’...

  7. Madonna defends her ‘blowing up the...

  8. ‘Choose life’: Trainspotting is revived...

  9. Edinburgh gets prominent role in T2...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed