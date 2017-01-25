Key nominations for the 2017 Oscars

Casey Affleck, C.J. Wilson, Lucas Hedges, and Jami Tennille in Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Nominations were announced yesterday for the 2017 Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land (2016)

The Oscars will be handed out at a February 26 ceremony in Hollywood hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories;

Best Picture

- Arrival

- Fences

- Hacksaw Ridge

- Hell or High Water

- Hidden Figures

- La La Land

- Lion

- Manchester by the Sea

- Moonlight

Best Actor

- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

- Denzel Washington, Fences

- Ryan Gosling, La La Land

- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Best Actress

- Isabelle Huppert, Elle

- Ruth Negga, Loving

- Natalie Portman, Jackie

- Emma Stone, La La Land

- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Director

- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

- Damien Chazelle, La La Land

- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight