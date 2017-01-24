Mario de Marco opens up on Times Talk
Nationalist Party deputy leader Mario de Marco speaks about his ailing health and responds to political critics in a candid interview on Times Talk.
Dr de Marco speaks openly about his battle with a rare facial tumour which left half his face paralysed and the distress he felt when critics commented about his absence from the political scene.
He also fields questions about his relations with party leader Simon Busuttil and his views about controversial candidate Salvu Mallia.
