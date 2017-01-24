Timely Borg save rescues the Hotsticks

Rabat Depiro 2

Lightshop Hotsticks 3

Initially, both teams adopted a cautious defensive approach and it was not until the 14th minute of this league match that Hotsticks were awarded the first penalty corner which Jonathan Borg scored to put his team in the lead.

Hotsticks tried to press home their advantage immediately after Borg’s goal but missed a couple of chances to go further ahead, going in for the break resting on a slender one-goal advantage.

Rabat spurned a penalty corner opportunity soon after the interval as the Hotsticks doubled their lead when Christian Sammut pushed home from an acute angle after a run down the left flank.

Mario Galea reduced the arrears for Rabat with a delicate flick but the Hotsticks struck back immediately, Borg grabbing his second goal of the day to make it 3-1.

Drama developed towards the end of the match after Shawn Falzon scored to pull the score back to 3-2.

And as the final seconds ticked away Rabat were awarded a penalty stroke. However, goalkeeper Emile Borg effected a superb save to secure his team’s victory.

Umpires: John Williams, Glen Bonello.

Qormi Poiatti 3

Laferla White Hart 1

White Hart took an early lead when Charlot Sammut shot the underdogs ahead as a result of a penalty corner action.

But Qormi soon started to dictate matters and on 18 minutes Juan Sarcia shot low into the corner of the net to level matters at one-all.

Not taking further advantage of two penalty corner awards around the 20-minute mark, Sarcia then scored his second to send Qormi into a 2-1 lead.

Qormi were then awarded a penalty stroke but Ramon Chircop dived full length to push the ball past the post with his stick, denying Sarcia his hat-trick.

Qormi went further ahead soon after the restart when Steve Tanti lashed on to a Keith Calleja assist before hitting low past the White Hart keeper.

Chircop went on to cap a fine performance after a series of fine saves even though Qormi were already home and dry.

Umpires: Luke Busuttil Leaver, Manuel Imbroll.

League standings

Young Stars 6; Qormi 5; Hotsticks 5; Rabat Depiro 4; White Hart 0.