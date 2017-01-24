Payne announces retirement from swimming
Olympic medallist and former world champion Keri-anne Payne has announced her retirement from swimming.
Payne claimed silver as the 10-kilometres open-water event made its Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008.
The 29-year-old Briton won world gold in 2011 and 2013, but top spot on the Olympics podium proved elusive in London and Rio.
She said: “The sport of swimming has given me life-defining experiences, helped me find joy in taking on in-credible challenges and created friendships that have enriched my life.
“The decision to retire from competitive swimming has been made easy as I continue to chase and fuel my passion, inspiring people to share my love of open water.”
British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice said: “Keri-anne Payne has been an exceptional am-bassador for swimming throughout her long career.
“She has inspired many around her with her training ethic and determination to succeed at the very top level.”
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.