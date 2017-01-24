Payne announces retirement from swimming

Olympic medallist and former world champion Keri-anne Payne has announced her retirement from swimming.

Payne claimed silver as the 10-kilometres open-water event made its Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008.

The 29-year-old Briton won world gold in 2011 and 2013, but top spot on the Olympics podium proved elusive in London and Rio.

She said: “The sport of swimming has given me life-defining experiences, helped me find joy in taking on in-credible challenges and created friendships that have enriched my life.

“The decision to retire from competitive swimming has been made easy as I continue to chase and fuel my passion, inspiring people to share my love of open water.”

British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice said: “Keri-anne Payne has been an exceptional am-bassador for swimming throughout her long career.

“She has inspired many around her with her training ethic and determination to succeed at the very top level.”