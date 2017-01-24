Advert
Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 06:24

Payne announces retirement from swimming

Olympic medallist and former world champion Keri-anne Payne has announced her retirement from swimming.

Payne claimed silver as the 10-kilometres open-water event made its Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008.

The 29-year-old Briton won world gold in 2011 and 2013, but top spot on the Olympics podium proved elusive in London and Rio.

She said: “The sport of swimming has given me life-defining experiences, helped me find joy in taking on in-credible challenges and created friendships that have enriched my life.

“The decision to retire from competitive swimming has been made easy as I continue to chase and fuel my passion, inspiring people to share my love of open water.”

British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice said: “Keri-anne Payne has been an exceptional am-bassador for swimming throughout her long career.

“She has inspired many around her with her training ethic and determination to succeed at the very top level.”

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Juve back to winning ways as Allegri...

  2. Watch: Give video technology a fair...

  3. Costa back to fire Chelsea, Wenger sent...

  4. Yallow sinks his former team

  5. Sliema beat Floriana in Old Firm derby

  6. More to life than driving around in...

  7. Tarxien crush Pembroke 7-1

  8. Hamrun beat Mosta

  9. Allegri rounds on critics of Juventus

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed