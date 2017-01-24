Charlene Farrugia and Nazareno Ferrugio (right) perform Chorales in Counterpoint by Bach, Franck and Busoni at the Manoel Theatre.

The Valletta International Baroque Festival presents two concerts today in its line-up.

A lunchtime concert titled The Harmonius Blacksmith is taking place at the National Library at 12.30pm. The programme features music by Handel, Bach, Rameau and Duphly and features Jory Vinikour on the harpsichord.

Vinikour is recognised as one of the outstanding harpsichordists of his generation. Born in Chicago, he went to Paris on a Fulbright scholarship to study with Huguette Dreyfus and Kenneth Gilbert.

First Prizes in the International Harpsichord Competitions of Warsaw (1993) and the Prague Spring Festival (1994) brought him to the public’s attention, and he has since appeared in festivals and concert series, and is also a soloist with major orchestras worldwide.

He has appeared as conductor/ harpsichordist with the Juilliard 415 Baroque orchestra at Carnegie Hall and has collaborated with many of the most prominent singers of today, notably Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter and Rolando Villazon.

Jory Vinikour will feature in a lunchtime concert titled The Harmonious Blacksmith. Photo: Hermman Rosso

His solo recordings have been widely praised in the international press with his recording of the complete works of Jean-Philippe Rameau (Sono Luminus, 2012) nominated for a Grammy in the field of Best Classical Solo Instrumental Recording.

In the evening, pianists Charlene Farrugia and Nazareno Ferrugio perform Chorales in Counterpoint by Bach, Franck and Busoni at the Manoel Theatre at 7.30pm.

Farrugia is recognised as one of Malta’s most versatile and imaginative musicians and among today’s most engaging pianists.

She has appeared on major international concert platforms in recitals and concerto performances and is also in great demand for a wide variety of chamber music groups, playing with some of the world’s leading singers and instrumentalists, having developed an extensive and exceptionally varied repertoire.

Farrugia has been performing and recording with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra for the past 15 years, including a successful tour to China in 2014/2015.

She has maintained a keen interest in contemporary music which has led to her performing many world premieres. Farrugia is also a remarkable exponent of Tango and other Latin dance music, reflected in her collaboration with Franko Bozac (bandoneon).

Having performed for several heads of state, including members of the British Royal family, Farrugia is also an international ambassador for EMMA for Peace (Euro Mediterranean Music Academy) under the patronage of Unesco and honorary president Riccardo Muti.

Ferruggio’s career took off after he won prizes at the Ibla Grand Prize and the Grieg International Piano Competition in Oslo.

He has performed in some of the world’s most important concert halls, including Carnegie Hall, Lindemann Hall, Cheong Ju Arts Centre, Rosengarten, and Teatro Municipal Lima as well as participated in several festivals worldwide.

Ferrugio is guest professor at the University of Sowon di Cheong Ju in South Korea and at the University of Music in Oslo, Norway and professor at the Istituto Musicale G. Puccini in Gallarate, Italy.

He has performed as soloist with Orchestra Bari, ICO MagnaGrecia Orchestra and the Malta Philarmonic Orchestra. He is a jury member for national and international piano competitions.

■ For more information and tickets, visit http://vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt . The festival runs until January 28 and this space will carry information on daily events throughout.