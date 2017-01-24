Cellist Lucie Kucharova and pianist Sofia Narmania will be performing at a lunchtime concert in Valletta today.

The programme focuses on pieces from the 19th and 20th centuries. The duo will perform David Popper’s Melodie on Antoine Rubinstein theme Op 3 No 1, Gabriel Fauré’s Sicilienne Op 78 and Elegy Op 24 and Josef Suk’s Ballade and Serenade Op 3. They will also present Antonin Dvorak’s Silent Woods Op 68/ V, Saint-Saëns’ lyrical The Swan and Rachmaninov’s endearing Vocalise.

■ The concert starts at 12.30pm at the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta and is part of a series of events raising funds for the Franciscan church, which is undergoing an extensive restoration project. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, phone 7968 0952 or e-mail [email protected].