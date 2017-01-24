Announcements

CARUANA. On Saturday, January 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGUERITE, née DeBono, widow of Dr Joseph Caruana, passed away peacefully, aged 89, surrounded by her beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her cherished children Anton and his wife Marian, Mario and his wife Myriam, John Peter, Joseph, Maria, Blanche Ann, Patricia, Anna Maria and Paul and his wife Monica, her beloved grandchildren Paul, Rebecca and her husband Allan, Edward and his girlfriend Arlette, her sisters Sister Consuelo DeBono, Mariella, widow of Paul Mercieca, Carol and her husband Joe Chetcuti, Lewis and his wife Margaret, Miriam and her husband Noel Chetcuti, her sister-in-law Lina, widow of her brother Aldo, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, her family doctor and her dedicated carer Angela Abela. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 24 at 2.45pm for St Catherine’s parish church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to the Missionary Sisters of Jesus of Nazareth Institute, Żejtun, and Domus Mariæ, Marsaxlokk, will be appreciated. The family thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their professionalism, compassion and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

CASSAR. On January 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, MAY, née Asciak Mifsud, widow of Bernard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, aged 98. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Cecilia and her husband Concetto Sciacca, Arthur and his wife Corinne, Theresa and her husband Anton Valentino, and Edward, her grandchildren Nicolette and her husband Ivan Camilleri, Henri, Tamsin and her husband Olly Jackson, Peter and his girlfriend Andy Grima, her great-grandchildren, Luigi, Gianluca and Carla, and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 24 at 1.30pm for Stella Maris Parish Church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSOLA. On January 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA EGIZIA, née Grech Sant, widow of Louis, aged 95, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Hector, John and his wife Christine and George and his wife Thérèse, her grandchildren Edward and his wife Claire, Mark and his wife Patricia, Katya, John and his wife Daniela, Anna Maria and her husband Andrew Portelli, and Alexander, her five great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 25 at 8am for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan, for their long and dedicated care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – Lieut. CHARLES ABELA, KOMR. In memory of a dearly loved father. His sons and daughters.

ASCIAK – WILFRID. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on this the first anniversary of his demise. Not a day goes by that we don’t think of you. Forever in our prayers. Marion, Ralph and Vanessa, Gordon and Helen, Rozanne and Darryl, Mark and Helene and your grand­children. The 9.30am Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, will be said for the repose of his soul.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of BERNARDETTE (Benny) née Bajada, today the 14th anni­versary of her passing away. Gone but never forgotten, always in our prayers. Her brother Alfred and his wife Julie and their family.

De BONO. Treasured memories of our dear father JOE, today the 47th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Ronald, David, Johanna and Sue.

DELICATA – URSOLA. In loving memory of our dear mother on the anniversary of her demise. Her daughter, sons and in-laws and all their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANARA – RICHARD (Daddu). In treasured memory of our beloved father who died on January 24, 1952. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

PETROCOCHINO – MAURICE. In memory of a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Dominic’s church, Rabat.

PETROCOCHINO. In loving memory of my beloved MAURICE, every day and especially today, the sixth anniversary of his passing. Liliana.

PETROCOCHINO – MAURICE. A doting father and grandfather, sorely missed by Albert, Rita, Bianca and Maria.

ROSSO – JOSEPHINE. Remembered with love and greatly missed on the third anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Her daughter Alida, husband Edward and their children.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of dearest ANNABELLE on the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. The wealth of knowledge, love, faith and friendship that you shared with all of us remains in our hearts now and forever. Micheline. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. In loving memory of my dearest mother on the first anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Your loving son, Karl. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. In loving memory of my dearest friend on the first anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed. Christine.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following areas:

Between 3.30am and 8am in Niġem, Karmnu, Merħba, Kuluvert, Summiena, Bastion, St Simon, Tax-Xemx u L-Qamar and Dejma streets, Fgura.

Between 7am and 11am in Ġużè Ellul and St Luke streets, Pietà.

Between 8am and noon in Ta’ Gianpula, Ta’ Trapna and Buskett streets and Tar-Ramel and San Blas areas, Żebbuġ.

Between 8.30am and 2pm in Carmelo Schembri, Tal-Wej, Mother Tereza, Dun Karm Schembri and Anton Schembri Adami streets and Il-Qalbiena Mostin Avenue, Mosta.

Between 8.30am and 2pm in Ant Schembri, Church, Tommaso Dingli, Windmill, St Dominic and Main streets, in alleys Nos 1 to 3 in Windmill Street, and Church Square, Attard.

Between 9am and 2pm in Seamen, Salini, Fishermen and Gandoffli streets, Marsascala.