A walk around central towns

The Ramblers Association Malta is organising a walk around some central towns tomorrow.

Departing from the parish church of Attard, this scenic and historical tour will take in the towns of Attard, Lija, Mosta and the nature park of Ta’ Qali.

The association is an environmental non-governmental organisation which is actively involved in the protection of the countryside and the public’s ability to enjoy it. As part of its remit, it regularly organises walks to promote public awareness of the natural, cultural and historical heritage of the Maltese islands.

The association uses its extensive knowledge of the Maltese countryside to prepare specific tracks of various durations and difficulty, with an eye to including the most beautiful panoramas and historical places of interest along the way. Besides experienced walk leaders, the walks often include other experts who explain specific features of the landscapes in question.

The expected duration of tomorrow’s walk is of between two to three hours and it is rated as easy to moderate with some inclines.

■ Participants will be meeting at 2pm at the Attard parish church. For more information, visit http://ramblersmalta.org .