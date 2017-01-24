Wife, mother of murder victim file application for crime scene to be preserved

The wife and mother of a man murdered in December 2008 filed an application before a criminal court requesting the magistrate to take all necessary measures to preserve the scene of the crime.

The application was filed by Doreen and Gina Baldacchino, wife and mother respectively of Neville Baldacchino, then 28, who was allegedly shot several times by Stephen Caruana in the early hours of December 19, 2008 on a terrace overlooking the backyard of Mr Caruana's house in Qormi.

Neville Baldacchino

Since then, the house was demolished and a new block erected on the same site, the applicants declared. This was allegedly done without informing the court, even though Mr Caruana is expecting to undergo a trial by jury after having been charged with the murder.

Moreover, the applicants made reference to allegations regarding commercial links which had existed between the police officer who had led the investigation into the murder and relatives of the accused, with particular reference to a "certain Gaffarena".

The court was further requested to note that, recently, new works were being undertaken in the property built upon the site of the alleged murder.

The applicants observed that should the jurors conduct an onsite inquiry during the trial by jury, they would not be able to assess the scene of crime since this has been transformed.

The application was filed before magistrate Neville Camilleri by lawyer Edward Gatt.